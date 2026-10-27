Late on Monday evening, Lamine Yamal left London's Palladium Theatre wearing sunglasses, accompanied by a visibly frustrated entourage. At roughly the same time, Harry Kane posted on X. "Work hard in silence. Let success be your noise," it read. One can only hope Yamal saw it, or will see it on Tuesday, and takes the newly crowned Ballon d'Or winner's words to heart.

The jury of 100 journalists did not vote Barcelona's fantastically skilful, exciting and hugely gifted 19-year-old the world's best footballer of 2026. Nor did they choose Real Madrid's skilful, athletic and prolific force of nature, Kylian Mbappe. They chose the self-proclaimed quiet worker, Kane.

Each had a legitimate case for holding the golden ball at the end of an agonisingly long evening that had begun 45 minutes late. Yamal had become a world champion with Spain, though his performances at the tournament were rather underwhelming by his standards, perhaps also because of a serious muscle injury he suffered in April. Before that, he had shone for Barca whenever he was fit and won the league title with the Catalans.

Mbappe finished as top scorer in every relevant competition, with 25 goals in LaLiga, 15 in the Champions League and 10 at the World Cup. At just 27, he can even call himself the World Cup's record goalscorer. But he won no titles with Real or France.

Kane, meanwhile, scored 73 goals in 65 competitive matches for England and Bayern Munich during the voting period. He had a strong World Cup and won the league and cup, but Bayern fell to PSG in the Champions League semi-finals and England lost to Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals.

Harry Kane was far ahead of Yamal and Mbappe in one category

On sporting grounds, all three claims were legitimate, and each had its flaws. That made the vote genuinely difficult to call for once, at least on sporting merit alone. Another criterion, though, should have made the choice clear. Had Kane not won, it would have been hard to disagree with 11Freunde podcast host Katharina Reckers and her call to throw the award in the bin for good.

"Class and fair play" are supposed to count alongside individual performances and team success. Whether Kane really is the best footballer in the world right now is open to debate. Mbappe is more athletic, while Yamal is in a world of his own technically. But neither comes close to Kane on "class and fair play".

Yamal, for example, could think of nothing better to do than book people with dwarfism as entertainment for his 18th birthday. The 19-year-old does not exactly come across as down-to-earth either, partly because of his father's behaviour. At last year's Ballon d'Or, his father showed himself to be a sore loser, even suspecting foul play when Ousmane Dembele deservedly won the award.

Dembele, incidentally, took Mbappe's place at PSG and learned under Luis Enrique to serve the team as a number nine through his running and defensive work while still shining himself. He ultimately reaped the rewards of that development.

Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe played a major part in Real Madrid's chaotic season

At Real, Mbappe is still chasing his two biggest goals, a Champions League triumph and the Ballon d'Or. One reason is that he has not reached, or does not want to reach, that next level of his game. Real fans made their feelings known with a petition calling for his departure. Mbappe also played a major part in Real's chaotic season last year. Spanish and French media regularly reported diva-like behaviour, short trips and condescending treatment of team-mates and staff members. He fell well short of the leadership role his performances give him within the team.

In recent weeks, both Yamal and Mbappe have stood up publicly and, in embarrassing fashion, claimed the golden ball for themselves like little children. "No player was better than me last season," Mbappe declared, for example, pointing out that it was, after all, an "individual award". Yamal cited his World Cup title with Spain and league title with Barca, boldly proclaiming that, as one of the "two best in the world", he deserved it. He did not mention Kane.

Kane's victory should serve as a lesson to them both. He even put it to Yamal and Mbappe in writing: "Work hard in silence. Let success be your noise."

Why did Harry Kane deserve to win the Ballon d'Or?

Since moving to Bayern Munich, and certainly over the past year, the 33-year-old has arguably been the world's most complete player, with the greatest influence on his team's play. Some already compare his work on the pitch to that of a quarterback. As Bayern's centre-forward, Kane sometimes starts attacks with long aerial passes from his own half. He also wins challenges on the edge of his own penalty area. That work recently prompted Germany coach Jürgen Klopp to spark a questionable debate, but it has not diminished Kane's goalscoring rate.

His extraordinary goalscoring rate and the titles he won with Bayern gave Kane a strong sporting case. His selfless play and impeccable conduct off the pitch as a leader and role model mattered just as much. For fans, that is immensely pleasing in an era of exaggerated superstar profiles that make fortunes for sponsors, advisers and the players themselves. It could also prove invaluable to Bayern Munich in the coming years.

Getty Images

Will Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or help Bayern Munich with Michael Olise?

Another player who prefers to let his actions speak louder than words is reportedly set to extend his contract with the German record champions in the coming months, even though his current deal runs until 2029. On Monday evening, Michael Olise was among the first to congratulate Kane. Olise finished "only" ninth after a magnificent year of 27 goals and 41 assists for Bayern and France, while his team-mate reached the top of football's individual honours. He did it at Bayern Munich, as a Bundesliga player, and without winning the biggest title of all at a World Cup or in the Champions League.

For Olise, that could send a clear signal. It also gives Bayern's decision-makers a point to make in negotiations with the sought-after player: performances in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich earn international recognition. A move to Real Madrid, Barca or another supposedly bigger club with greater influence over individual awards is not necessarily required to win football's highest personal honours.

Kane credited his team-mates at the German record champions in London on Monday evening: "this would not have been possible. The way you drive me on and the way we push each other to perform at our best means a great deal to me." It was "an honour to play for Bayern Munich. Representing you is a real privilege. I'm delighted to bring this trophy back to Bayern Munich."

Those words should sound like heavenly music to sporting director Max Eberl, president Herbert Hainer, director of sport Christoph Freund, CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and the powerful supervisory board members Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Not only as they prepare to persuade Olise to stay in Munich for the long term.

Beyond Olise, Kane's Ballon d'Or could open doors in other transfer negotiations. Bayern now have another compelling argument when trying to convince emerging or established top players to join them: their English golden boy has won it with them.

"Harry Kane is an asset to Bayern Munich," Eberl, who was ill and had stayed at home, reiterated after Kane's victory. That has always been true, but perhaps never more so than on this evening.

Getty Images

Harry Kane: statistics at Bayern Munich

Season Appearances Goals Assists 2026/27 12 10 7 2025/26 51 61 7 2024/25 51 41 14 2023/24 45 44 12











