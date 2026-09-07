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Harry Kane Bayern Munich 2025-26Getty

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Harry Kane of Bayern Munich in the realms of Messi and Ronaldo: "I always found those numbers ridiculous - and they still are"

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Bayern Munich
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After an unbelievable year, Kane is one of the hottest contenders for the Ballon d'Or. The fact he is compared with players such as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo still leaves him astonished.

The 33-year-old scored 73 goals for Bayern Munich and the England national team last season. That total is remarkable in itself, and even more so in historical context, because only one player has ever bettered it: in 2011/2012, Messi scored 82 times for Barcelona and Argentina.

CR7, the other global football icon of the past two decades, also hit 69 goals for Real Madrid and Portugal in 2011/12.

"I grew up watching Messi and Ronaldo, that era in which they simply dominated," Kane said in an interview with TNT Sports. "I always thought the numbers were just ridiculous - which they are. They are the two greatest players of our generation and probably of all time as well. The 73 goals are pretty impressive even for me."

Even Kane admitted he is still stunned to be mentioned in the same breath as those players.

He responded with the same understatement when the interview played him a recorded quote from Michael Owen, the last English winner of the Ballon d'Or. The Liverpool legend said he hoped Kane would "join our little exclusive club".

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Harry Kane: "It wasn't that long ago that I was a fan"

Kane said he was "extremely proud" of last season and of receiving praise from a player like Owen. "I used to watch Michael play and I was a big England fan. It fills me with pride," Kane said.

Now 33, the centre-forward is at the peak of his career. His move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 helped him shake off the tag of a player who had never won a trophy and took his game to another level.

"It wasn't that long ago that I was that fan who wanted to become a professional," Kane said, "and now I'm here winning awards - and with the Ballon d'Or it's the same."

FC Bayern München Celebrate Winning The Bundesliga Championship At MarienplatzGetty Images

Harry Kane wins titles with Bayern and all on his own

Since arriving in Munich, Kane has won the German championship twice and the DFB Cup once, while also claiming the Golden Shoe as Europe's top scorer in 2024 and 2026. The title of the world's best footballer, awarded at the end of October, would be the personal crowning achievement.

"Of course, it is no longer in my hands now, but in the hands of the voters and those who decide it," said Kane, who is simply "happy" to be among the nominees.

On Tuesday, organisers will announce the 30 nominees for the men's and women's world footballer of the year awards. They will also confirm the nominees in the other categories for coach of the year and goalkeeper of the year.

For the first time, the prize will be awarded in 2026, on its 70th anniversary, not in Paris but in London. Alongside Kane, Kylian Mbappe, world champion Rodri and Lionel Messi are considered the main favourites in the men's category.

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