Harry Kane helps Bayern Munich past stubborn Elversberg and closes in on impressive milestone

Bayern Munich won 2-1 away to SV Elversberg. The German record champions were given a real test by the promoted side but still found a way to get the win over the line. Harry Kane scored the winner, his 99th goal in Bayern colours.

After the draw in Gelsenkirchen against Schalke 04 (0-0), Bayern needed a win to make amends. In midweek, Vincent Kompany's side had also cruised to a convincing 5-0 victory over Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League.

Elversberg twice went close in the opening stages. First, Kompany's men survived a scare when Kim Min-Jae diverted a cross awkwardly. Barely minutes later, Cole Campbell's delivery had just too much on it for Noah Darvich.

Yet Bayern took the lead. Saibari beat his man and whipped in a low cross that everyone missed. At the back post, Lennart Karl was there to turn it in.

Before half-time, Bayern got away with one again as Campbell briefly looked to have brought Elversberg level. Clean through against Jonas Urbig, he found the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside in the build-up to the strike.

An hour in, the home side levelled through a stunning goal from substitute Maurice Krattenmacher. The decoy run of Lasse Günther opened up space for the winger to shoot from the edge of the penalty area. With a magnificent curling effort, he left Urbig with no chance and fired the ball into the far top corner: 1-1.

Kompany responded immediately with a quadruple substitution, sending on Alphonso Davies, Luis Díaz, Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich. Ten minutes later, Bayern had the perfect answer. Kane was given hardly any space but still managed to unleash a ferocious shot on the turn into the near top corner. For the Englishman, it was his first Bundesliga goal of the season and already his 99th strike for Bayern Munich.

That time, der Rekordmeister did see their lead over the line, meaning Bayern avoided another points slip after the 0-0 against Schalke. The Bavarian side climb to third place with the win, a position they share with Augsburg.