After Monday's fuss over his election as world footballer of the year in London, Harry Kane's return to the Allianz Arena for the DFB Cup tie against 1. FC Magdeburg felt almost low-key. With the stadium still half-empty, his team-mates formed a guard of honour for the 33-year-old striker from England at the start of the warm-up. Then "Rock You Like a Hurricane" played over the speakers. As Kane jogged back to the dressing room after warming up, the production team played a short video message from him.

Bayern Munich are likely to save the full world-footballer show for Saturday's Bundesliga showdown with Borussia Dortmund. It would be a more fitting setting than a second-round DFB Cup match against a second-division side. Kane will also play again against Dortmund after spending the entire match against Magdeburg on the bench (Isamel Saibari proved a worthy stand-in for him).

Shortly before midnight, Kane spoke at length in the mixed zone about winning the Ballon d'Or and everything that came with it.

Harry Kane plans surprises for his team-mates

As promised, Waldgasthof Buchenhain had provided Kane with a golden carving. The restaurant on the southern outskirts of Munich has delivered him a schnitzel for every competitive goal he has scored since his arrival. This was a special version for the Ballon d'Or. Kane hadn't eaten it, he admitted with a smile: "I see it more as a trophy."

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Kane called it a "really crazy week" and said he was "still trying to process it all properly". Being so much the centre of attention, at Monday's gala and during the guard of honour before the Magdeburg match, felt "a bit strange": "I don't normally enjoy that sort of thing very much. When I went out to warm up and everyone was standing there applauding, I found it almost a bit embarrassing."

He thanked his team-mates again for their part in his triumph, but has more planned for them. "Some of the lads have asked for watches or something like that," Kane revealed, promising surprises. "So I'll have to come up with something nice for them, both at Bayern and in the England national team. I'll look into it and I'll definitely get a nice gift for everyone."

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Bayern Munich: Harry Kane explains his Instagram story

In England, talk has turned to whether King Charles could soon knight Kane, allowing him to call himself "Sir Harry Kane". Kane said: "I certainly wouldn't say no. I appreciate that very much. If it happened, it would be incredible and something I'd be immensely proud of. But I don't want to get too carried away with it now."

After Kane was named world footballer of the year, an Instagram story he posted caused a stir. He wrote: "Work hard in silence, let success be your noise." (In German: "Work hard quietly, let success speak for you.") Many observers took it as a dig at his rivals for the world footballer of the year award, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe, who had proactively put themselves forward with numerous public statements before the vote.

"No, not at all," Kane insisted. "It's a quote that, to be honest, I've loved my whole life. It sums up what I do and how I see hard work, discipline and dedication. I've often had to train alone behind the scenes. I think it's a great quote that many boys and girls can use to help themselves."