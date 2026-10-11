"Shall we go through all the chances we had together now?" sporting director Max Eberl asked as he assessed this wild game in the mixed zone. It would have taken all evening. Before any reporter could take him up on it, Eberl dropped the idea: "I'm not a huge fan of expected goals. But I read that we had five-point-something. You can create as many chances as you like, but it doesn't matter if you don't score them."

Manuel Neuer played his part in Bayern Munich's slip-up against FC Augsburg. His major error led to the 0-1 after eight seconds, the fastest goal in Bundesliga history. Neuer was also at fault, along with the entire defence, for Rodrigo Ribeiro's goal that temporarily made it 1-2. Above all, though, Bayern paid for dreadful finishing.

With 5.13 expected goals against Augsburg, Bayern Munich posted by far their highest figure of the season. It is still a young campaign, but one already packed with goal-fests. Even in the 7-0 win over Union Berlin immediately before the international break, Bayern managed "only" 3.71.

Data website Statmuse ranks the Augsburg figure as Bayern Munich's eighth-highest in the Bundesliga since data collection began for the 2021/22 season. According to the website, Bayern's xG record in that period is 6.57, set in an 8-1 win over FSV Mainz 05 in 2024. They scored at least four goals in each of the seven matches in which they posted a higher xG figure than against Augsburg.

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Luis Diaz and Serge Gnabry each scored two offside goals

Crucially, the 5.13 xG figure leaves out four goals by Luis Diaz and Serge Gnabry that were disallowed for offside, two apiece. Had they counted, Bayern would probably have set a new record. Three of the four decisions to disallow the goals were undisputed. But Diaz's first effort, a spectacular overhead kick, should have counted, and Eberl was not alone in thinking so.

Although Josip Stanisic had been offside earlier in the move, the goal came from a new phase of play. Referee Sven Jablonski initially awarded it before VAR intervened and he ruled it out. "It was very good that VAR was in use. Otherwise, we'd have lost 6-2," said Augsburg's Robin Fellhauer with a mischievous grin, though he was generally critical of VAR.

Despite putting the ball in the net twice, Diaz finished with no shots in the official statistics and therefore an xG figure of 0. In a sense, that marks progress. In the weeks before the international break, he had missed a string of clear-cut chances. This time, he converted 100% of them. Now he needs to do it within the rules, or hope the referee lets it stand.

Diaz's exuberant celebration after what he thought was an equaliser at 1-1, only for the goal to be disallowed, showed how badly he wants to score. "It simply would have done him good if the goal had counted," said Eberl, who believes Diaz is, overall, "absolutely on the up" after his rest during the international break (he opted out of Colombia's matches).

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Harry Kane proves wasteful against FC Augsburg

At Augsburg, Harry Kane was the surprise culprit in front of goal. The Englishman had been clinical before and during the international break, as he almost always is, but suddenly wasted chance after chance. In that sense, he took on Diaz's role. Kane missed three clear-cut chances and failed to score with any of his eight attempts. His most dangerous hit the bar shortly before half-time. Kane alone registered an xG figure of 1.55.

Ismael Saibari had the second-most shots, with six. At least he scored the temporary equaliser at 1-1, while Nathaniel Brown struck late to make it 2-2. Kane set up both goals. Bayern had 30 shots in total against Augsburg.

For Eberl, the number of chances also marked the big difference from Bayern's first slip-up of the season, the 0-0 draw against FC Schalke 04 on matchday two. "Unlike at Schalke, we found many more solutions," said the sporting director. Bayern registered just 1.94 xG that day.

Kimmich didn't put the sheer number of chances down solely to Bayern Munich's attacking strength. "Generally, I actually was surprised that we created so many chances," he said. "To be honest, I didn't think Augsburg defended particularly well."

Bayern Munich: xG figures in their matches so far this season