Mundo Deportivo expect Frenkie de Jong to play in central defence for FC Barcelona against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening. He could line up alongside Pau Cubarsí.

De Jong is expected to return for Barcelona on Tuesday evening, having missed every minute of this season with a knee injury.

With Eric García and Jules Koundé unavailable on Tuesday evening, the well-informed MD expect Hansi Flick to use De Jong as a central defender.

The German manager has also tried De Jong alongside Cubarsí in central defence during Barcelona training in recent weeks.

Next matches PSG Champions League 15:00 BAR

At Ajax, De Jong played in central defence, but he has never done so for Barcelona.

Barça's third match of the first phase of the Champions League takes place on Tuesday evening. The club have won their first two matches and sit second on goal difference, behind opponents PSG.