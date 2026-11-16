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Hans Kraay junior criticised the KNVB on ESPN shortly before the Netherlands' Nations League match against Germany. The pundit said the association should have clarified why Frenkie de Jong had withdrawn.

“I’ve just heard that he’s going to play for FC Barcelona this weekend,” Kraay junior says. “A strained hip muscle. Yes, in the Netherlands we’re not allowed to say that because of privacy. What sort of nonsense is that?”

The ESPN pundit questions why the KNVB have kept De Jong's injury quiet when Barcelona have posted a detailed statement on social media. “They just do it!”

“We should do that too. Surely you owe it to your loyal supporters to let them know? They follow you all over the country… Surely they’re allowed to know what’s wrong with your players?” Kraay junior says of the KNVB.

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Kraay junior expects the Netherlands to miss De Jong badly on Monday evening. “When players make runs in behind, De Jong will put the ball straight onto your chest. You start running and think: here it comes. And you can carry on immediately. They’ll miss that. But Veerman can do it too.”

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National-team coach Xavi has picked Quinten Timber to replace De Jong in Berlin. How the midfield will fit together with Joey Veerman and Tijjani Reijnders remains to be seen.

“Timber replaces Frenkie de Jong, but he won’t play in exactly the same position. He’ll play further forward than Veerman,” Kraay junior says. “Veerman is the first player to receive the ball. Quinten Timber will be more of a runner.”

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Only an unlikely set of results can knock the Netherlands out of the Nations League on Monday evening. Greece must beat Serbia, and Germany must beat the Netherlands by a margin of fourteen goals.

Otherwise, the Netherlands will reach the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals. The knockout stage will be completed in 2026. Spain, England, France, Belgium and Portugal have already qualified for the quarter-finals.