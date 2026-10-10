The 40-year-old took what looked like a harmless back-pass from Luis Diaz straight after the goal-kick, but pushed the ball a touch too far in front of him and then, trying to let the onrushing Robin Fellhauer run into empty space with a slightly casual chip, struck him in the back. The ball then bounced into the Augsburg player's path and he calmly slotted it into the empty net.

As the ball crossed the line, the stadium clock showed just eight seconds. Bild newspaper, meanwhile, reports a hand-timed 8.4 seconds. That made Fellhauer the scorer of the fastest goal in Bundesliga history. The record had previously been shared by Karim Bellarabi (Bayer Leverkusen) and Kevin Volland (TSG Hoffenheim) on nine seconds each.

"It is obviously a shame. We would have wanted a different start," said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany about Neuer’s blunder. "The reaction is the most important thing. What happened, you can’t change any more."

Sporting director Max Eberl said Neuer had "made a mistake, controlled the ball badly, then wanted to sort it out and did so too riskily" as he assessed his goalkeeper’s blunder.

By all appearances, Neuer is in the final season of his career. In recent weeks and months, he has repeatedly hinted at his retirement. His successor to the long-standing number one will probably be Jonas Urbig, who, as in the previous season, is expected to get regular appearances in order to make the transition easier for him.

Still, Kompany said Neuer must "as he has always done in his career, continue to show how good he is. But we also had the chance at the other end to decide the game."

Meanwhile, Ismael Saibari scored Bayern's equaliser (55), before Neuer looked at least unfortunate again as his side fell behind once more. He could only parry a shot from defender Calvin Brackelmann inadequately, leaving Rodrigo Ribeiro with an easy task to make it 2-1 from the rebound (64). Because Nathaniel Brown was on hand in the 81st minute, the match ended 2-2.

Bundesliga: the fastest goals in history