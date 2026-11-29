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Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has given his account of the two controversial refereeing incidents in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening, which brought the 12th round of Premier League fixtures to a close.

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Arsenal's clash with Manchester City had no shortage of refereeing flashpoints . Jurrien Timber scored a contentious late goal, with the visiting players protesting over a possible handball. Earlier, in the first half, Belgium's Jeremy Doku accused the Dutch defender of pulling his hair and called for him to be sent off.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Timber said: "We came back twice, and that gives us a good feeling. We have to be happy with a point. A lot happened, and it wasn't an easy game for the referee, but that's part of games like this."

On the handball row over his goal, the Arsenal defender told the BBC: "In the end the ball hit my hip, but I wasn't sure how it would look on camera, because I was trying to keep my hand away from it. My team-mates asked me whether it was handball or not, and I told them I'd kept my hand away. You can never know how it will look on camera, so I'm happy."

Timber also shed light on his post-match chat with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, which covered the goal and the game's refereeing decisions.

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He said: "It was about the goal and the decisions, just a conversation about football."

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As for the accusation that he'd pulled Jeremy Doku's hair in the first half, the Dutchman insisted it was nothing more than ordinary contact and that he never meant to pull the Manchester City player's hair.

He explained: "It was just a battle for the ball, and we were holding each other a bit. Jeremy has long hair, as you know. There was no intention to pull his hair, so the referee made the right decision."

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Asked whether he had pulled Doku's hair by accident, he replied: "It can happen, but there was no intention to pull his hair. I told him that as well."

Timber admitted Arsenal had made plenty of uncharacteristic mistakes. In games like this, he said, the players have to show resilience and come away with a positive result even when things aren't going their way.

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He added: "We made a lot of naive mistakes, which doesn't usually happen to us, so we have to show resilience. There are always moments where we can snatch a point."

The draw, earned after twice coming from behind, keeps Arsenal top of the Premier League on 29 points, six clear of second-placed Manchester City on 23.