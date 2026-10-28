Hand Unai Emery 'the f***ing keys' and press the reset button, John Obi Mikel tells struggling Manchester United

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John Obi Mikel has urged Manchester United to hand Unai Emery "the f***ing keys" and an open chequebook to tempt him away from Aston Villa. The former Chelsea midfielder would choose Emery over Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann, the two men most often linked with the job, with Michael Carrick still in charge despite leaving the Red Devils 16th in the Premier League.

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Mikel picks Emery over Howe and Nagelsmann

Emery is one of several names linked with the Old Trafford hotseat, alongside Fabian Hurzeler, Antonio Conte, Howe and Nagelsmann. United had been expected to start the search for their next boss this week after Carrick's latest defeat left them 16th in the table, but although talks took place over his future, he remains in charge.

Carrick took training on Tuesday and will be in the dugout for Saturday's trip to Chelsea. If United do make a change at some point, however, Mikel believes Howe and Nagelsmann should be overlooked in favour of Emery.

Mikel wants United to press the reset button

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, Mikel made it clear that he would look past both men. He said: "Neither. I would go for Unai Emery. I don't think he leaves [Aston Villa] but listen, if you give him the f***ing keys.

"If you give him an open chequebook and say: 'Listen, Unai, we don't want to go down this route anymore, we're tired, the fans are sick and tired of what's happening at the football club. We want to press the reset button and believe you are the man.'"

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Emery remains committed to Aston Villa project

Emery's arrival at Old Trafford appears unlikely, though. Sky Sports recently reported: "Emery, we have been told, remains committed to the project at Aston Villa." That came after Jamie Carragher, like Mikel, said he felt Emery would be the best man for United.

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Carragher said: "He is a manager I look at when I think about Manchester United. I think Emery is the best manager in the Premier League. But I've got this thing with him. Yes, his record in the Europa League is amazing, but surely somebody who is that successful wants to be known in the Champions League. He wants to win the Champions League. He's not going to do that at Aston Villa. He's had two experiences that haven't gone particularly well for him, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. And I just think surely he would want that opportunity to prove himself at an absolute giant of a football club. Sorry, Villa fans."

Carrick faces Chelsea test with future in doubt

For now, Carrick remains at the helm and will lead United into Saturday's trip to Stamford Bridge.

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Another damaging result could force the board's hand, but prising Emery away from Villa Park looks a tall order.



