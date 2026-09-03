Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
FC Basel v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Hamza's situation? Barcelona announce their European squad and exclude Yamal's victim

Champions League
Barcelona
H. Abdelkarim
J. Bisiwu
R. Bardghji
B. Farinas
H. Flick
Spain
Egypt

Serious injury rules Barcelona star out of Champions League squad

Barcelona have submitted a 25-man squad to UEFA for the Champions League league phase, made up of players registered on first-team contracts.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the list includes Egyptian Hamza Abdelkarim and Belgian Jesse Bisiu.

The Catalans left out Swedish forward Roony Bardghji. A serious knee injury will rule him out for the entire season.

Bardghji struggled for minutes last season, largely because he shares a position with the brilliant Lamine Yamal.

Abdelkarim and Bisiu will keep the numbers 29 and 27 respectively, the same shirts they wear in La Liga, where they are registered on reserve-team contracts.

LaLiga
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

Getting them into the Champions League, though, meant naming them in List A as first-team players. Neither met the criteria for List B: two consecutive years at the academy, or three consecutive years with a loan of no more than one year to another club affiliated with the same federation.

Brian Fariñas, meanwhile, made the club's academy list, which can be updated up to 24 hours before a match.

The midfielder will be available for the Champions League wearing number 28 as part of List B, alongside the rest of Barcelona's academy players.

That is the case even though Fariñas already wears number 4 with the first team in La Liga. His status in the Champions League differs under the registration rules governing Lists A and B.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google