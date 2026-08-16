Hamza knocks hard on the door: an Egyptian talent shakes up Barcelona's calculations

Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim is turning heads at Barcelona this pre-season. The teenager's striking displays have pushed him firmly into the Catalans' plans, just as the club hunts for fresh attacking solutions ahead of the new campaign.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that the 18-year-old produced one of his standout moments against Basel, curling home a superb finish after a well-placed cross. That took him to three goals across the preparation matches and underlined his knack for making chances count.

The strike did more than pad his record. It showcased the instincts of an out-and-out striker that Barcelona lack in some of their current attacking options, a player who reads the box well and finishes moves directly.

Flick's side are searching for exactly that kind of centre-forward to reinforce the front line. Hamza's brilliance hands the technical staff an extra option, especially given he is still 18 with plenty of room to grow and gather experience.

For spells, Barcelona lean on the false-nine idea, a method that wrote glorious history for the club through names like Lionel Messi. The squad already boasts more than one player capable of the role. Hamza offers Flick something different: a striker who prowls the box and hunts the final touch.

His performance against Basel, in a game Barcelona won 5-0, extended a run of positive pre-season showings. Hamza has established himself in the attacking third, carving out chance after chance for himself, whether they end in successful attempts or go begging.

The Catalan hierarchy are still weighing their options in the transfer market. Keep producing at this level, though, and Hamza forces his way into Flick's calculations, making the player impossible to ignore when the manager settles on the shape of his attack.

Pre-season alone cannot prove a young player can compete at the top of European football. Yet Hamza has made the most of every opportunity so far, leaving one question doing the rounds inside Barcelona: "Could the Egyptian striker be the surprise that was not part of the plans?".