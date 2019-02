Hamsik brings record-breaking spell at Napoli to close as €20m China transfer is completed

The Slovakian midfielder is leaving the Serie A outfit after close to 12 years of loyal service to take on a new challenge with Dalian Yifang

Marek Hamsik has brought a record-breaking spell at to a close after completing a switch to Chinese side Dalian Yifang.

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed the move on his official Twitter account.

He said: “The deal with Dalian has been reached. I wish Marek to be happy in .

“Napoli's doors will always been open for him.”

