Hamidin lands big post in Asean Football Federation for term 2019-2023

The president of FAM will now also hold an important seat in the ASEAN region following his success in the AFF congress held on Sunday.

Dato Hamidin bin Mohd Amin today was installed as one of three vice president in AFF for the next four years following the congress held in Siam Reap in Cambodia today. Together with Hamidin, Zaw Zaw from Myanmar and Francisco Kalbuadi Lay from Timor Leste were the other two appointed ones.

Cambodian Maj General Khiev Sameth is now the new president of AFF, taking over from Sultan Ahmad Shah who declined the nomination due to health reasons. Current king of Malaysia Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah dropped out of contention allowing Sameth the clear run to the top.

“As one of AFF’s founding member associations, FAM has to have a voice in determining the policies and future path of AFF, what more since the regional body is based in and the new headquarters in Putrajaya almost complete.

“We hope to solidify the co-operation and solidarity among member associations under the stewardship of Sameth so that AFF would be able to raise the standard of the game in South East Asia, " said Stuart Ramalingam the secretary-general of FAM on the body's official Facebook page.

This is the first of two elections in successive months for Hamidin as he will also contest for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) vice president role in the AFC congress on April 6. He, Zaw Zaw and 's Tranc Quoc Tuan are the three candidates for the role.

