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Paris Saint-Germain v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Half his goals against Barcelona: Lucas Hernandez revives the Blaugrana nightmare

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
L. Hernandez
France
Spain

Lucas Hernandez wrote his name into the record books during Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Barcelona at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night, in the third round of the Champions League league phase.

According to Mister Chip's data on the X platform: "Lucas Hernandez scored Paris Saint-Germain's second goal against Barcelona in the 72nd minute, bringing his tally to four goals in the Champions League, half of which came at Barca's expense."

That header was his second against Barcelona in the competition. He also struck against them for Bayern Munich on 13 September 2022, haunting the Catalans in two different shirts.

Desire Doue delivered the corner that created it, picking up an assist for the second round running in the Champions League and underlining his growing influence at Paris this season.

Read also: an event absent for 19 years: emergency decisions overturn the calculations of Paris and Barcelona

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