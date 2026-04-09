Hakimi: I’m not proud of the towel incident… and I’m frustrated despite the win over Liverpool

The repercussions of the Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal are still ongoing, and not only on the legal front, as the Senegal national team has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to award the title to Morocco.

Achraf Hakimi, captain of the “Atlas Lions,” spoke about this decision and the controversy surrounding the final match in statements to the “Movistar” network, following Paris Saint-Germain’s 2–0 win over Liverpool in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals yesterday, Wednesday evening.

Hakimi said: “They were difficult moments, charged with tension inside the stadium. I don’t feel proud of the image we showed because of the towel incident. Still, the team presented a good competitive showing. We respected the opponent and the tournament.”

Hakimi was referring to attempts by Moroccan national team players to steal the Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy’s towel during the final, as the towel later became a symbolic reference to the match’s events.

On the other hand, the Moroccan full-back condemned Senegal’s behavior and expressed his support for CAF’s decision to award the title to Morocco, adding: “What should happen is currently being assessed, and we hope a decision is taken that serves the interests of African football.”

He continued: “We hope to get the title because we deserve it, and because you can’t leave the pitch that way.”

Frustrated not to win by more than two goals

Elsewhere, the former Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund star expressed dissatisfaction with the narrow margin Paris Saint-Germain achieved against Liverpool despite the win, saying: “After the clear chances we created, you feel some frustration at not achieving a bigger margin, but we are happy with the team’s performance overall.”

Hakimi took the opportunity to stress Paris Saint-Germain’s chances of competing for the Champions League title, saying: “As I said before, this team shouldn’t be doubted. We are the current champions, and we’ve proven that time and again. When they think we’re finished, we’re at our best. We understand the stage of the season we’re in, and we hope to keep this pace and go as far as possible.”

Nevertheless, Hakimi warned against underestimating Liverpool in the return leg, stressing: “Football changes very quickly. Anfield is very difficult. We must be at the highest level of focus and not consider qualification settled. We have to go to win as we always do and decide the tie.”

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