Hajduk Split coach Gonzalo García: ‘I want to apologise to Ajax’

Hajduk Split have apologised several times for the disturbances in the 75th minute of Thursday evening's Conference League match against Ajax (2-1).

In the first half, Ajax fell behind in Split when Abdoulie Sanyang scored after a fine attacking move in the 37th minute.

Ajax improved after the break. Davy Klaassen finished a cross from Thilo Kehrer in style: 1-1.





That score lasted just two minutes in Croatia. A poor pass from Jofre Torrents allowed Marin Soticek to restore Hajduk Split's lead.





Hajduk Split supporters set off fireworks en masse in the 75th minute, interrupting the match. They did so because the club's hardcore supporters have existed for 75 years.

For a while, you couldn't see a hand in front of your face. The referee temporarily stopped the match. Hajduk are ashamed of what happened in the stands.

Coach Gonzalo García apologised to Ajax and UEFA at the post-match press conference. Shortly afterwards, Hajduk also posted a statement on their club channels.

"We want to apologise to UEFA and Ajax's coaching staff and players, who witnessed events for which we do not want to be remembered in Europe."

"The club has done everything it could and had to do, in accordance with UEFA regulations," the statement continued. "Despite all our efforts, something happened that we are not proud of, but as a club we nevertheless want to take responsibility."