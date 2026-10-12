Haaland surprises a photographer: "I see you more than my girlfriend"

Norway's Erling Haaland, the Manchester City star, was at the centre of a comical moment after the Liverpool match in the Premier League.

Manchester City snatched a precious 3-0 win at Anfield in a thrilling meeting between the two sides last night.

The giant Norwegian opened the scoring on Sunday, pouncing on Jeremy Doku's shot and steering it into the bottom corner.

That finish earned him the admiration of a television cameraman who was taking a close-up shot of Haaland on the pitch after the final whistle.

According to "The Sun", the cameraman told Haaland: "Great goal, great goal."

Haaland replied with a smile: "You're everywhere. I see you more than my girlfriend (Isabel Haugseng Johansen)."

Laughing, the cameraman said: "I know, yes." Haaland was still smiling as he headed back to the dressing room.