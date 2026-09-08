Haaland sings the praises of Ayoub Bouaddi: Manchester City have a real gem

Erling Haaland has hailed his Manchester City teammate Ayoub Bouaddi after the Moroccan's outing against Porto in the Champions League, declaring that the English club have unearthed a real gem.

Bouaddi made his first City start against Porto on Tuesday evening in the opening round of the Champions League. He came off in the 75th minute for Croatia's Mateo Kovacic.

Haaland scored both goals as City won 2-0 at the Dragao. Bouaddi, who arrived this summer for 100 million euros, was superb too, showing a maturity that belied his 18 years.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, Haaland said of Bouaddi: "I think he put in a superb performance. In recent weeks I told the club president during training that he was amazing. We have a real gem."

One moment early in the second half still rankled with the Norwegian, though. With space in front of him, Bouaddi rolled the ball across to his left just as the striker made a clever run in behind the defenders.

Grinning, Haaland added, as reported by Foot Mercato: "Honestly, I think he should have passed me the ball in the second half when I was completely alone. I was a little annoyed, so I'll tell him now: he put in a good performance, apart from that pass."

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