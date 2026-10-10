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Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed
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Haaland on his new haircut: people no longer recognise me in the street

E. Haaland
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Premier League
Norway
England

The Norwegian star talks about his new version

Erling Haaland has no regrets about ditching his long blond hair and famous bun. The Manchester City and Norway striker says his new look has handed him a bit more privacy, even if the decision split opinion far and wide.

Haaland stunned everyone at the end of last August, just before the season kicked off, when he swapped his trademark long locks and bun for a short crop. The result was a complete departure from the look that had made him instantly recognisable among football's biggest names.

He didn't just change his appearance either. The Norwegian relished his friends' reactions, calling them over video to catch their stunned faces. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was among those who weighed in, asking: "What have you done? What is this? Did you lose a bet or what?".

Haaland regains some privacy

Speaking to Sky Sports, in comments reported by France's RMC, Haaland admitted the haircut drew far more attention than he ever imagined.

"I expected it to cause some fuss, but I did not expect the whole world to look at my new haircut. It was very funny," he explained.

The 26-year-old added: "People no longer recognise me as much in the street. That beautiful blond hair is no longer visible. It is a change, and I see that as a good thing".

Off the pitch he may have shed one of his most recognisable features, but on it he keeps shining. Haaland has racked up 7 goals in 7 matches across all competitions for City, who sit top of the Premier League.

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