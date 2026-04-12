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Hussein Hamdy

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Haaland and Palmer headline the official line-ups for City’s showdown with Chelsea

P. Guardiola
Manchester City
Chelsea
Premier League
Spain
England

Guardiola is eyeing a victory that would propel him towards the summit of the league table.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed his starting XI for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Matchday 32.

The boss has opted for an attacking quartet of António Semino, Ryan Sharqi, Jérémy Doku and Erling Haaland.

Here is City’s full XI:

Donnarumma – Nunez – Khosanov, Johei – O’Reilly – Rodri – Bernardo Silva – Semino – Sharqi – Doku – Haaland.

Chelsea’s line-up is as follows:

Premier League
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Premier League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS

Sanchez – Justo – Fofana – Hato – Kokoria – Caicedo – André Santos – Estevao – Palmer – Neto – João Pedro.

City currently occupy second place in the Premier League with 61 points, while Chelsea sit sixth on 48.

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