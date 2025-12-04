What is Inter Miami’s record against Vancouver Whitecaps?

Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps have played only a handful of matches against each other in Major League Soccer, largely because they compete in different conferences. Their meetings have been rare but noteworthy, especially with rising fan interest driven by Inter Miami’s star power in recent seasons.

Here, GOAL breaks down their head-to-head record so far and the context behind each match.

Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Overall head-to-head record

As of the latest MLS season, Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps have played one official MLS match, making their head-to-head record extremely limited.

Their only meeting came on May 25, 2024, at BC Place, where Miami secured a 2–1 victory. Robert Taylor and Leonardo Campana - a duo who has since left the club - scored the goals for the winning side on that occasion.

Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps have built an intriguing early history across both Major League Soccer (MLS) and the CONCACAF Champions Cup (CCL). Although they play in different conferences, CCL tournament draws have created two more competitive clashes. Their fixtures have produced clear patterns, shifts in momentum, and a small but meaningful rivalry narrative.

Here's how their three meetings so far have unfolded:

MLS: Vancouver Whitecaps 1–2 Inter Miami

This was the fixture that gave Inter Miami their only win in the H2H series so far. Miami showed resilience away from home, taking their chances efficiently and controlling crucial phases of the match. Vancouver threatened late, but Miami’s defensive organisation held strong to secure a 2–1 victory.

USA Today Sports/GOAL

CCL: Vancouver Whitecaps 2–0 Inter Miami

In the first leg of their 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup tie, Vancouver delivered a commanding performance at home. Their high press disrupted Miami’s buildup repeatedly, while clinical finishing made the difference. The 2–0 win, with goals from Brian White and Sebastian Berhalter, placed Vancouver firmly in control of the tie.

Getty Images

CCL: Inter Miami 1–3 Vancouver Whitecaps

The second leg tilted further toward Vancouver, who travelled to Miami and produced an even more dominant attacking display. Despite Miami’s attempt to overturn the aggregate deficit - with Jordi Alba scoring a ninth-minute opening goal, Vancouver’s transitional play and efficiency in front of goal sealed a 3–1 win. This result, in which White got on the scoresheet once again and Berhalter grabbed two assists, eliminated Inter Miami from the competition and established Vancouver’s upper hand in the rivalry.

As Inter Miami grows into a global-attention side and MLS continues to expand balanced scheduling, the frequency of this fixture may increase.