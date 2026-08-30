Guus Til sees PSV travel to Ajax full of confidence: ‘We are all looking at Ajax and…’

PSV head to Amsterdam next week full of confidence for De Topper against Ajax. The Eindhoven club underlined their quality again on Sunday afternoon by thrashing FC Utrecht 1-6 and now look fully up to speed in the Eredivisie. Guus Til said at the press conference that he is already looking forward to next weekend.

"I only start to worry when I'm not getting chances, and in recent weeks I've had quite a few chances," Til reflected after his first two goals of the season. "Then it comes naturally. I don't mind it that much either. If you score in a team that are playing well, there will always be goals. Then it doesn't really matter who scores them."

Following a difficult start to the season, with the painful humiliation in the Johan Cruyff Shield against AZ and the 2-2 draw with Fortuna Sittard, PSV, and Til, now seem to have found their rhythm completely after two convincing wins over FC Groningen and FC Utrecht. That makes this look like a much better time to face Ajax, as was suggested in the press room.

That is not something Til fully agrees with, though. Confidence is high at PSV, but he can also see Ajax have made a pretty decent start to the season. "We're all looking at Ajax and I think they've also started this season pretty well. So yes, I'm looking forward to it. I think it will be a fiery game."

With the mood in Eindhoven currently excellent, Til is only prepared to say more after next week about where PSV really stand. "Yes, although I think the opponents we've had so far... They're not relegation candidates either. On paper those are simply difficult matches too. But anyway, we'll see next week indeed."

As for the changes in the squad, Til is no longer surprised by them. "For me it's not really a theme in the dressing room. It's not really talked about either. Everyone is so used to it, it goes without saying that players leave or come in."

Til himself does not appear to be going anywhere this summer. "Yes, I'm not just going to leave," Til said. "Because I've got it good here. I'm not going to leave for just any club. There have been a few clubs, but none where I thought: I'll do that."