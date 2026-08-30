Guus Til full of confidence ahead of Ajax v PSV: ‘We are all looking at Ajax and…’

PSV head to Amsterdam next week full of confidence for De Topper against Ajax. Peter Bosz's side underlined their quality again on Sunday afternoon, thrashing FC Utrecht 1-6 to continue their strong start in the Eredivisie. Guus Til said at the press conference that he is already looking forward to next weekend.

"I only start to worry when I'm not getting chances, and in recent weeks I've had quite a few chances," Til said after scoring his first two goals of the season. "Then it comes naturally. I don't mind it that much either. If you score in a team that is playing well, there will always be goals. Then it doesn't really matter who scores them."

Following a difficult start to the season, including the painful humiliation in the Johan Cruyff Shield against AZ and the 2-2 draw against Fortuna Sittard, PSV and Til now appear to have found their rhythm with two convincing wins over FC Groningen and FC Utrecht. That left the suggestion in the press room that there could hardly be a better time to face Ajax.

Til did not fully agree. Confidence is high at PSV, but he can also see Ajax have opened the season well. "We're all looking at Ajax and I think they've also started this season pretty well. So yes, I'm looking forward to it. I think it'll be a fiery game."

Even with the mood in Eindhoven so positive, Til is only prepared to say more about where PSV stand after next week. "Yes, although I think the opponents we've had so far... They're not relegation candidates either. On paper, those are just difficult games as well. But anyway, we'll indeed see next week."

Changes in the squad no longer surprise him either. "For me it's not really a topic in the dressing room. It's not really talked about either. Everyone is so used to it, it's taken for granted that players leave or come in."

A move away this summer also looks unlikely for Til himself. "Yes, I'm not just going to leave," said Til. "Because I've got it good here. I'm not going to leave just for any club. There have been a few clubs, but none where I thought: I'll do that."