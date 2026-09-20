Güler or Diomandé? A positive dilemma for Mourinho before the Madrid derby

Jose Mourinho faces a tactical dilemma over Real Madrid's line-up for the capital derby at the "Riyadh Air Metropolitano". His team's shape hinges on a single position and the two names competing for it: Arda Guler and Yan Diomande.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", choosing between the pair is like picking between a "Stradivarius" violin and a "Gibson Flying V" guitar. In theory, the line-up has room for only one of them in this derby.

Their individual qualities differ enormously. Guler provides the final pass and a unique understanding with Kylian Mbappe, while Diomande brings a dribbling skill that has become a rare and self-standing element.

That last quality creates tension in the opponent's defence, tiring the full-back and forcing double coverage. Vinicius Junior offers little of that down the left flank.

The Ivorian is far more effective in the dribble than the holder of the number 7. Against Elche he completed 7 successful dribbles out of 9 attempts, half of what the entire team managed, a dynamic already seen against Rayo Vallecano and in earlier matches.

Diomande's success rate once he starts a dribble reaches 88% against 52% for Vinicius. He records 5.2 dribbles per 90 minutes played against 3.1 for the Brazilian, a performance that makes him worthy of a start.

Mourinho keeps insisting the 125 million euros spent to sign Diomande will not decide whether he sees him in the starting line-up. He even half-joked to the club's media officer sitting beside him during one press conference: "How much did he cost us?". Yet huge sums are usually paid to be invested in big matches like this one.

Either way, the derby resembles a game of "Risk". The Portuguese refused to reveal his strategy during the Elche match, offering not even a hint.

Set pieces with his left foot

Asked after the hard-fought 2-3 win whether Guler was an indispensable player in the current Real Madrid, the manager replied with clear-cut clarity: "No, there is no one like that".

Recent form points to his importance without making him untouchable. He started four matches out of six rounds, but was the first substitution or among the first batch in three of them.

The choice may rest on less obvious but decisive details. Real's set pieces rely on Guler and the accuracy of his deadly left foot, whether in decisive passes such as his ball to Bellingham in Cornella, or in the direct free kicks with which he opened the scoring at the Martinez Valero stadium.

In his absence, Arnold takes on the task, though Dumfries looks the candidate to start.

Bellingham's return

The final call rests with the coach of the Royal team. Mourinho's career is full of unexpected tactical solutions in heavyweight matches, yet the options appear limited given Tchouameni's readiness as a cornerstone and Valverde being untouchable.

It practically comes down to adding another midfielder or bringing a new attacking dagger into the line-up, Guler or Diomande. He played both against Elche, but Bellingham's return in the derby gives the decision a decisive and fateful character.



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