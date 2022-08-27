'We are soft' - Guardiola says Man City must tighten defence after wobbly Crystal Palace display

Manchester City were forced to overcome a two-goal deficit for the second straight week as they beat Crystal Palace 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

City fell behind 2-0 in first half

Haaland hat-trick avoids slip up

But Guardiola believes defence has been "soft"

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City found themselves two goals down inside 30 minutes against Crystal Palace on Saturday, before an Erling Haaland hat-trick saved the day. The Citizens may have felt a sense of déjà vu after being in a similar position against Newcastle a week earlier, before rescuing a point in a 3-3 draw.

WHAT DID PEP SAY? Speaking to the BBC, Guardiola said: "The last two games have had a lot of goals and a lot of goals conceded. It was a good game. We have always struggled against them but we came back. In the previous seasons we didn't have it but now we are starting to do it. It is a good lesson for us what happened in the first half but now it is a good game. We have to improve. We are soft in some departments."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City remain unbeaten in the Premier League, something that looked unlikely at half-time on Saturday. Guardiola's team have now scored 13 goals in their opening four games, with new signing Haaland grabbing six for himself.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The champions host Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest on August 31 before travelling to Aston Villa for their first game in September.