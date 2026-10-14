Guardiola left frustrated on Manchester City's darkest night: Paris turn the historic coach's return into a wake

Pep Guardiola returned to the Etihad Stadium and watched his former club get taken apart. Manchester City's historic manager was in the stands for a chastening home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain claimed a thrilling 4-2 win over hosts Manchester City on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium, in the second round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

That victory took the French side on to 6 points. The hosts remain stuck on 3.

Guardiola left his post as Manchester City manager at the end of last season, after a historic era at the club in which he won numerous titles.

An emotional return to the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City supporters gave the Spanish coach a rousing reception, thunderous chants ringing round the ground as he appeared in the stands for his former team's match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Pep met Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak and chief executive Ferran Soriano, and sat close to Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the Paris Saint-Germain president.

His return came at a sensitive time for the English club, after an independent panel last month found it guilty of more than 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations.

Guardiola (55) had announced that he stood alongside Manchester City following the ruling, stressing his continued attachment to the club he led for ten years, during which he won 20 titles.

Paris turn things upside down

Then came the shock, delivered by his compatriot Luis Enrique, the Paris Saint-Germain coach who led his team to a 4-2 win over Manchester City.

Cameras caught the bewilderment on Guardiola's face, especially after Paris went 3-0 up inside the first 32 minutes.

Supporters had shown their strong backing for the club's board before kick-off and celebrated Guardiola the moment he appeared in the stands. They were stunned by the team's modest level, particularly in the first half.

As time passed, the match turned from an opportunity to back the club's board and underline unity into something resembling a "funeral gathering", as expressions changed and signs of sadness and regret took over everyone's faces, including Guardiola's.









Guardiola in the firing line

A harsh defeat on City's own ground, in front of their own fans, was not Guardiola's only problem on the night. The coach also put himself back in the firing line.

On 30 September, Guardiola had issued a statement expressing his support for the English club with which he won every possible title, including six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League crown.

Heavy criticism followed in the press and on social media, on the grounds that he was backing a club that had been officially found guilty.

With his appearance at the Etihad Stadium today, Guardiola will not be far from criticism again. If he came under a major attack after issuing a statement, the matter may escalate now that he has broken his isolation and backed Manchester City publicly.





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Paris find success on City's ruins

On the other side, Paris Saint-Germain were the winners on every level on this difficult night for Manchester City and their supporters.

The French side secured a second consecutive victory, maintaining a perfect record and boosting their chances of direct qualification for the next round of the Champions League.

Paris hold the Champions League title from the past two seasons, and their coach Luis Enrique dreams of keeping it for a third consecutive season, repeating the achievement of France's Zinedine Zidane, who accomplished that historic feat with Real Madrid.

Intriguingly, Paris's results this season resemble those of Real Madrid in the 2017/2018 campaign, in which they retained the Champions League title for a third season in a row.

Real Madrid began that season domestically with inconsistent results, to the extent that they finished third in La Liga at the end of the competition. In Europe they looked a different side altogether, and they succeeded in climbing onto the podium.

A difficult start in the French league has left Paris sixth in the table this season.

They remain among the leading favourites for the Champions League, given the excellent level the team are producing in Europe. They confirmed it at Manchester City's home.

Enrique has a team that relies first and foremost on collective play, despite the many stars in its ranks, an asset that helped Paris greatly in achieving European glory over the past two seasons.