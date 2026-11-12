Guardiola is not alone: Cristiano's former coach enters the race to succeed Pochettino

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Everyone in the United States is talking about Pep Guardiola, and everyone expects him to be the successor to Mauricio Pochettino. But behind the scenes, a new name has entered the frame strongly, a name with vast international experience who knows how to lead national teams in major tournaments, and who could change all the calculations in the race to find a new coach for the United States national team.

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According to the "talkSPORT" network, the United States Soccer Federation don't have Guardiola alone on the negotiating table. They've added a new name to the shortlist: Roberto Martinez, the former Premier League manager and former coach of the Belgium and Portugal national teams.

The move comes with Pochettino seemingly on his way to Manchester United, one of the Premier League giants, after reaching a preliminary agreement to replace Michael Carrick, who was sacked following a run of catastrophic results.

Those overseeing the managerial change in the United States want Guardiola first and foremost. Landing him would be a dream come true. But they know how hard it would be to talk the Spaniard into cutting short his break, so they've begun studying serious alternatives, and Martinez quickly forced his way into the conversation.

Guardiola hasn't managed a team since last summer, when he left Manchester City after a decade at the club. He made unforgettable history there, winning six Premier League and Champions League titles, and he ranks among the best coaches the game has seen. He also claimed three consecutive league titles with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

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Still, Guardiola is the United States Federation's preferred choice. His appointment would be his first experience in international coaching, a completely new challenge for a man who has won everything at club level.

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Martinez, by contrast, possesses what Guardiola does not: genuine international experience. He has coached both Belgium and Portugal, leaving each after their World Cup exits last summer. He knows how to handle big stars, how to build a national team capable of competing in major tournaments, and how to manage a dressing room full of different cultures.

His time with Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2026 World Cup stands out as one of the defining chapters of his career. Martinez led Portugal at the biggest tournament in the world, relying on Ronaldo not only as a goalscorer and leader on the pitch, but as a symbol of experience and leadership inside the dressing room.

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Portugal's run ended in exit and prompted Martinez to walk away afterwards. Yet his work with Ronaldo proved he can lead a national team built around a star of that stature, and handle all the media and public pressure that comes with it. That experience could prove decisive if he takes charge of the United States national team in the coming period.

The Guardiola file won't be straightforward for the American officials. Before leaving Manchester City, he hinted at his intention to take a break from football.

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Guardiola has kept up his support for Manchester City since leaving, sending a moving message to the fans after City were cleared of all financial violation charges in the Premier League in September.

Take the United States job and Guardiola could be on the touchline in good time for the CONCACAF Gold Cup next summer, the tournament that would be his first real test with the national team.

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But Martinez's arrival poses a fresh question. Do the United States Federation gamble on a big name with no international experience, or pick a coach who knows the path of national teams well?

The answer could reshape American football for years to come. This choice won't simply be the appointment of a coach. It will be a declaration of the United States national team's identity ahead of the 2030 World Cup.