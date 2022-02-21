Pep Guardiola has warned that Manchester City will have to "fight for every game" if they are to win the Premier League title.

The reigning champions' lead at the top of the table was cut to six points on Saturday when they suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Tottenham on Sunday.

Guardiola's team have 12 games left to play in the English top-flight and the coach insists his side will not have an easy journey to the title.

What has been said?

“We have to fight for every game and every game we are going to win we will be closer," he told reporters.

“I said weeks ago we have to make a lot of points to be champions and this is what we will try to do.

“I think we performed well – honestly. I never said the title race was over. It’s normal. In January and February the teams at the bottom won their games because everyone fights for everything. It will be difficult. We know it.

“But it’s happened. We lost a game. We will recover with training sessions and prepare for the next game.”

What happened between Man City and Tottenham?

City went 13 games in a row without defeat heading into their clash against Antonio Conte's team.

Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring for the visitors just four minutes in, but Ilkay Gundogan pulled City level before half-time.

After Harry Kane restored Spurs' lead, Riyad Mahrez thought he had sealed a point for the hosts when he converted a late penalty, but the England striker struck again to wrap up the win in stoppage time.

Guardiola added: “They defended in the 18-yard box and it was so difficult.

Article continues below

“They allowed us to go outside and closed all the channels inside, and then after that they could run with their quality but they didn’t run much. It was difficult. Every time we played inside we had to then move outside and we arrived there and crossed. But for many reasons we were not there to score.

“The first goal came from the quality they have and the second is difficult to defend and the third was our mistake. We were close to drawing, and maybe winning, but congratulations to Spurs.”

Further reading