Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he couldn't drop Phil Foden for Tuesday's Champions League match despite the forward's poor form.

Man City beat Sevilla 4-0

Foden on the scoresheet

Perfect start to Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED? The academy player was impressive in the 4-0 Champions League victory away to Sevilla, scoring the second and being heavily involved in both of Erling Haaland's goals.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Phil has an incredible thing, lately he isn’t playing too good like normal, but he always does the job, and runs and fights and is stable for the team," Guardiola said. "I'm pretty sure the goal and assist is going to help him. He is dynamic and his work ethic... you can play bad, but every single game Phil does it. That’s why he deserved to play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The academy graduate has started all of Manchester City's Premier League and Champions League games this season and although Guardiola's side remain unbeaten, they dropped points in draws away to Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

DID YOU KNOW? Manchester City have now won six of their last seven opening group games in the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The Premier League champions face Tottenham, who beat Manchester City home and away last season, at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.