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Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Jürgen Klopp. The former manager of Manchester City, among other clubs, made the comments in Bundesliga Magazine.

Guardiola and Klopp have known each other for more than ten years. Their rivalry began in Germany, when Guardiola coached Bayern Munich and Klopp coached Borussia Dortmund.

Their battle continued in England. Klopp took charge of Liverpool while Guardiola managed Manchester City.

Klopp now coaches Germany's national team. Last Monday, he secured qualification for the Nations League quarter-finals with a 5-0 win over the Netherlands.

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Guardiola is certain Klopp's tenure at the DFB will be a success. “Jürgen will inspire the players to embrace his style of football, and then things will improve again.”

“No one can say whether they will win the next European Championship or the World Cup. But I am 100% convinced that the German fans will be proud of their national team again,” Guardiola continues.

“Klopp is one of the best in football. I cannot even put into words how much I admire him,” Guardiola adds.

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“He is the kind of person, the kind of coach, who makes our football world a better place. He has charisma and is an incredibly good communicator,” Guardiola concludes.