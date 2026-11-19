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Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised Jürgen Klopp, describing the German as one of the most prominent figures in football and insisting that his appointment as Germany coach is an important step that could help the team regain its place among the world's leading national sides.

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Speaking to the Bundesliga magazine, Guardiola said his admiration for Klopp is beyond words, describing the German as an exceptional character who makes the world of football better. He added, as reported by "Sky Sports": "He is one of the best people in football, and I can't even describe how much I admire him. He is the kind of person and coach who makes the world of football better."

Nor did the Spaniard stop at Klopp's personality. He also hailed the way Klopp's teams play. "Jürgen does amazing work. His players fight for every ball through counter-pressing, and their direct style of play is exceptional. When I watch his teams play, I often find myself saying: what football!"

Guardiola believes the German Football Association made a big call in hiring Klopp after the disappointing World Cup exit and the split with former coach Julian Nagelsmann, calling it the best possible move at this stage .

Klopp, said the former Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City coach, has huge charisma and a rare ability to connect with players. That could lift the German national team, both in performance and in its relationship with the fans.

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He added: " I think that under his leadership Germany will be able to return to their rightful place , that people will see the national team differently again, that the enjoyment will return, and that the fans will feel proud of their team once more."

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Guardiola couldn't say whether Germany will win the next European Championship or the World Cup. He's confident, though, that Klopp can bring about change, arguing that a coach with that kind of personality in the dressing room would drive the players to give their best.

And he explained why: "The national team has good players, and when those players walk into the dressing room and see Jürgen Klopp, they will say to themselves: what a coach, I will follow him. Jürgen will inspire them with his style of football, and after that things will get better."

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Guardiola knows Klopp well. The pair waged a fierce rivalry across the Bundesliga and the Premier League, with the German in charge of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool and the Spaniard at Bayern Munich and Manchester City, on top of his spell at Barcelona.

Those battles taught Guardiola a great deal, and he rates Klopp as the toughest opponent of his coaching career. "I feel like I've played against Jürgen a million times. He has certainly beaten me more times than I've beaten him, and I learned something from every match we played against each other. I can say today that he has been my biggest rival and the toughest opponent I have faced so far in my career."

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For all the intensity on the pitch, Guardiola insisted mutual respect has always underpinned their relationship. He admitted the demands of their jobs had somewhat limited their personal contact, but signed off with a simple verdict: "We are friends."