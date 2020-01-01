'Grow some balls!' - Neymar, Mbappe and PSG's party boys under fire after Dortmund debacle

A perfect storm is brewing at Parc des Princes, where the Ligue 1 leaders are being attack from all sides after their latest Champions League setback

Paris in springtime is supposed to see the 'City of Lights' at its romantic best but there is little love to be found at the Parc des Princes right now, as a fresh crisis brews in the wake of PSG’s loss to .

For all the massive investment in the capital club for close to a decade, the champions have chronically underperformed in Europe, embarrassingly falling at the first knockout hurdle for the past three years. A fourth consecutive last-16 exit is now on the cards after last week's 2-1 loss in .

Coaches have continually come and gone and yet PSG's mental block in continental competition remains. Now, it seems, the club's ultras have had enough.

They openly questioned the squad's professionalism as the players hit the town to celebrate Neymar’s birthday earlier this month. Of course, such an outing would have been tolerated had the team not stumbled in Dortmund on February 18.

Though the margin of defeat was just a single goal and owed much to the brilliance of Erling Haaland, it remained a chastening loss for the Parisians, who approached the tie confident of recording a statement win.

Indeed, the shock setback at Signal Iduna Park has had seismic after-effects.

On the field, PSG’s performance was miserable. There was a lack of energy and an alarming dearth of quality.

Kylian Mbappe’s forceful run into the box to set up Neymar for the equaliser was one of the few moments of class PSG produced, which is a damning indictment of such a stable of supposed superstars.

However, Thomas Tuchel's tactics also came under scrutiny, in particular, the wisdom of the decision to go like-for-like with the hosts by picking a 3-4-3 formation.

As a club that likes to think itself a European giant, PSG should have been confident enough to play to their strengths and not tailor their game to suit their opponents, particularly when the French side have rarely varied their system this season.

It sent a message to Dortmund that PSG were scared of them, and the players certainly responded in a similarly timid manner.

Unsurprisingly, the rumours have already started with regards who could be Tuchel’s replacement, with head coach Simone Inzaghi having been linked with a summer move to Paris in the local media.

The most explosive action of the evening, however, did not arrive until the mixed zone, where Neymar took aim at the club for adopting too cautious an attitude towards his recovery from a rib injury.

“It's hard to go four games without playing,” the 28-year-old told reporters.

“Unfortunately, it wasn't my choice; it was the choice of the club, of the doctors. They made that decision, which I didn't like.

“We had a lot of discussions about it because I wanted to play, I felt good, but the club was afraid and in the end it was me who suffered.”

While the international’s performance was certainly rusty, he was not the only one to suffer as his team were also hurt by his under-par display.

Nevertheless, it cannot be to PSG’s benefit that the world’s most expensive player is dissatisfied with his treatment, both in the short- and long-term as they fight to retain his services beyond the summer following a controversial two-and-a-half year stay thus far.

To make matters worse, though, Mbappe is now at loggerheads with the support over a banner they displayed during last weekend’s 4-3 victory over .

“Kombouare, Gino, Rai, they had a winning mentality. Silva, Mbappe, Neymar – scared of winning? Grow some balls!” the ultras wrote.

Mbappe sniped back on Instagram later that evening: “Scared to win?”

Only PSG’s performance against Bordeaux was another one in which their lack of concentration and application very nearly cost them. For a club of their size to be gloating over a narrow – and somewhat fortunate – success against an ailing mid-table opponent is typical of how petty this complicated war of words has become.

The players, though, have done little to help themselves. After the backlash of Neymar’s birthday bash, just 48 hours after the disappointment in Dortmund, the players were again pictured having a night out to celebrate the birthdays of Mauro Icari, Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria.

Cavani, along with Keylor Navas and Leandro Paredes, were videoed topless at mixing decks late into the night, heaping pressure on the squad but also on the management, upon whom there is pressure to tighten the leash on the club’s star men.

“I can’t believe it,” RMC pundit and former PSG player Jerome Rothen admitted. “They don’t care about what face they show the world.

“When they are good, there’s no problem. But the truth remains on the park and in the knockout stages of the Champions League, where PSG have been the laughing stock of Europe each year.”

Beating Dortmund and progressing in Europe will only begin to heal the deep fissures of a dispute that sees the fans, media and board rounding on the players, who themselves are seemingly disgruntled with everyone.

Paris this springtime is unlikely to be one for the romantics. Instead, it is a tinderbox that needs only a spark to explode. And Dortmund may provide it on March 11.