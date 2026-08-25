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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Great uncertainty: Mourinho settles on his line-up for the Real Sociedad clash, with one position the only exception

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
Real Madrid
Real Sociedad
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
Spain
Portugal

Minor changes are expected

José Mourinho has settled on his Real Madrid side to face Real Sociedad in La Liga on Wednesday, according to a press report on Tuesday. 

The newspaper "AS" expects slight changes, with Cucurella playing his first match at left-back while Bernardo Silva stays in midfield.

Courtois is nailed on between the posts. The new season has only just begun, but the unwritten rule still stands: as long as he is fit, he plays.

Ahead of him, the back line looks set to feature Dumfries at right-back and Cucurella on the left, with Koné and Huijsen keeping their places as the centre-back pairing.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth on the "Kooora" forums

Midfield throws up a choice. With Tchouaméni still out, it comes down to Camavinga or Bernardo Silva, and the Portuguese looks closer to starting. Valverde is a certainty, and all eyes turn to the right wing.

 Mourinho could drop Güler into a deeper role and hand Diomandé more space out wide, but that scenario looks unlikely.

The likelier outcome sees the pair fighting it out for the right-wing berth, where Arda currently holds the edge.

 The rest of the team picks itself: Bellingham, Vinícius and Mbappé. Fit and available, they start every time.

So the probable line-up against Real Sociedad reads: Courtois, Dumfries, Koné, Huijsen, Cucurella, Valverde, Bernardo Silva, (Güler or Diomandé), Bellingham, Vinícius and Mbappé.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth on the "Kooora" forums


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