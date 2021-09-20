'Great team show' – Osimhen revels in Napoli’s Serie A win at Udinese

The striker opened his league account as the Parthenopeans’ bright start to the season continued with a key away win against the White and Blacks

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen expressed his delight with his side’s performance against Udinese, as the Parthenopeans pulled out a 4-0 Serie A win on Monday.

At the Stadio Friuli, the Nigeria international opened the scoring for Luciano Spalletti’s men in the 24th minute – pushing Lorenzo Insigne’s effort past the goal line.

Amir Rrahmani doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 35th minute before Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly and substitute Hirving Lozano completed the rout in the last 45 minutes.

After the triumph over Luca Gotti's White and Blacks, the former Wolfsburg and Lille star took to social media to laud Napoli’s ‘great team show’.

Echoing this sentiment is manager Spalletti who stated that his team is showing signs of improvement.

“I expected this sort of performance. The team is growing in awareness. We’re more and more confident in our ability and our quality,” he was quoted by Napoli website.

“We’re showing our strength as a team. Individual virtues are only worth anything if there’s a team and togetherness behind them. If the collective attitude brings the best out of the individuals, that’s how you achieve the most.

“At the start, we weren’t able to break up their passing game, but we then grew into the game and stamped our authority on it. We controlled possession and did well going forward. Everything then became much easier.

“We can’t take any notice of the league table at the moment or of what our opponents are doing. We have to feed off the warmth and passion from the fans.

“What matters isn’t our form, but achieving that consistency in the long term. As for tonight, we can highlight the growth in the team’s mentality. It’ll be important to build on this in terms of our attitude and results.”

Osimhen, who has now opened his Italian topflight account for the 2021-22 season, was substituted for Andrea Petagna nine minutes from full time.

Whereas, Koulibaly and Fulham loanee Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa saw every minute of action.

Having won all matches so far, Napoli climbed to the summit of the Italian elite division with 12 points.

They are guests of Sampdoria in their next league outing on September 23.