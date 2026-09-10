Graziani critical: “There is no point in AC Milan signing Goncalo Ramos only to discover from the numbers that he was the player who ran more than anyone else: it is absurd”

Ciccio Graziani, the former striker and now a pundit, spoke to RadioSportiva about Sunday night's Juventus-AC Milan: "I didn’t like AC Milan’s performance, let alone Juventus’s: they were playing at home and they could have dared more, but instead it was a drab match. The only two moments of excitement were the two goals; then, over the course of 95 minutes, there were very few shots on target, perhaps three each. There is no point in AC Milan signing Goncalo Ramos only to then discover from the numbers that he was the player who ran more than anyone else: it’s absurd. Ramos found himself laying the ball off to Saelemaekers and Rabiot, but there was almost no danger in front of goal. If AC Milan had won it, there would have been uproar. Then this youngster, Cisse, came on and immediately made the difference. Investing in young players evidently pays off, and Amorim needs to know that too. If you want to take a risk, for example, I would have tried playing Camarda up front alongside Goncalo Ramos. Instead, here we do not believe in young players. Now let’s give this foreign coach a bit of time to settle into his footballing ideas, assuming he manages it. But Amorim has already understood one thing: that in Italy the important thing is not to lose. If you don’t lose, you always get by, and only veiled criticism comes your way; the real problem starts when you lose. And so a manager says: ‘I’m not winning, but first of all I don’t want to lose.’ In effect, AC Milan, aside from a few injured players, with that squad can you think they can do a bit more? In my opinion, yes. Instead, we saw two teams who played not to win, but not to lose, and that is different. Unfortunately, in Italy it happens far too often".