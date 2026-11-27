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Grasshopper Club vs FC Basel 1893: Kick-off time

Super League - Game Week 15 28 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Letzigrund Stadion

Grasshopper Club host FC Basel in the Swiss Super League at Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich.

The hosts have struggled lately under coach Olaf Janssen. Defeat to FC Lugano was their latest setback, leaving Grasshoppers 11th in the league.

Before that, Grasshopper Club drew with Lausanne-Sport (1-1) and FC Vaduz (2-2). They have not won any of their last five matches.

Slavisa Jokanovic's FC Basel sit higher in eighth, but they arrive after a setback of their own. They lost 2-0 away to FC Luzern last time out.

Basel's attack has produced contrasting results recently: a 3-3 draw away to FC Thun and a goalless match against Grasshopper Club. That 0-0 draw was only a few weeks ago.

Both teams need a positive result. Here's where you can watch the match.

This week at Grasshopper Club and FC Basel 1893

Grasshopper Club have gone five matches without a win, drawing three and losing two. They lost 2-1 to FC Lugano last time out, after a 2-1 friendly defeat to Austria Lustenau. Across those five matches, they have scored five goals and conceded seven.

FC Basel have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats. They lost 2-0 away to FC Luzern last time out, after a 3-0 cup win away to FC Stade Nyonnais. Their goals for and against across the five matches stand at 7-7.

Grasshopper Club vs FC Basel 1893: Line-ups

Grasshopper Club vs FC Basel 1893: Form

Grasshopper Club vs FC Basel 1893: Head-to-head record

Grasshopper Club vs FC Basel 1893: Standings