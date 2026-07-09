Welcome to Gorillaz FC! A collab for the ages as MUNDIAL teams up with iconic band to drop limited edition home & away football jerseys

Murdoc, 2-D, Noodle and Russel Hobbs, Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett - from Demon Days to Plastic Beach via Humanz and their most recent album, The Mountain, Gorillaz have continued to push boundaries, shatter genres, and take you to sonic worlds that you didn't know existed.

It's this ethos of exploration and experimentation, maximalist world-building and skewering expectations that make them such an important band to MUNDIAL. They remind us all why we love, well, music.

Gorillaz/MUNDIAL

Gorillaz/MUNDIAL

In a world first, Gorillaz and MUNDIAL have come together to launch unique, and frankly gorgeous, home and away football shirts that have now been released into the wild. And not only are they beautiful, they're drenched with meaning, too - expertly crafted and brought to life by Jamie Hewlett's designs. Like a visual encapsulation of a Gorillaz song.

Gorillaz are, of course, larger than life characters so it was only fitting that MUNDIAL x Gorillaz formed Gorillaz FC - a football club celebrating a kaleidoscope of people who do things differently.

Gorillaz/MUNDIAL

Gorillaz/MUNDIAL

Think of the misfits and rogues, midfielders with a balletic touch and strikers who do things you could never imagine. Think Eric Cantona or Mario Balotelli, Edgar Davids or Sam Kerr. These are cult heroes and icons, fans and creatives who like to reshape the world in their image. It’s the most psychedelic football team of all time.

There's much more to follow but, for now, take a moment to soak in the beauty of these green and pink shirts filled with nods to Gorillaz's sprawling universe: sublimated graphics, patches with images that leap out at you, a collar big enough to chew, and of course, that iconic logo as the sponsor.

Gorillaz/MUNDIAL

This collaboration is the biggest MUNDIAL has ever done, bar none. Welcome to the club. Welcome to Gorillaz FC.