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Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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Good news for the Clasico: Vinicius's absence hands Real Madrid a guarantee of victory over Barcelona

Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Real Madrid
Sevilla
LaLiga
Real Betis vs Barcelona
Real Betis
Barcelona
Brazil
Spain

Will the royal team win?

Real Madrid fans have received shocking news, with their Brazilian star Vinicius Junior set to miss the eagerly awaited Clasico against traditional rivals Barcelona after being handed a lengthy suspension.

The competitions committee handed Vinicius Junior a four-match ban following his sending off against Villarreal last Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu, in the eighth round of the Spanish league.

That rules the Brazilian out of the Clasico against traditional rivals Barcelona in the 10th round of the Spanish league, scheduled for 25 October at the Spotify Camp Nou.

There is some comfort for supporters in the Spanish capital, though. Statistics network "Stats Foot" has dug out a healthy record for Real without Vinicius Junior.

Over the past three seasons in the Spanish league, Vinicius has missed 10 matches for the Royal club. Real lost once. They won the other nine.

Los Blancos fans will be hoping that statistic holds up and that the team deliver against their Catalan counterparts, particularly given the fierce battle between them for the La Liga title.

Real Madrid sit fourth in the Spanish league table on 18 points from six wins and two defeats, six points behind leaders Barcelona, who have a perfect record.

Vinicius Junior will also sit out the matches against Sevilla, Racing and Valencia in rounds nine, 11 and 12 of the Spanish league, in addition to the Clasico against Barcelona in the 10th round.

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