Real Madrid will face their first major away test of the season tomorrow, Friday, when they visit Real Betis.

Sport newspaper reported that Real Betis will play the game without their Moroccan star Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.

Ezzalzouli missed today's training session on Thursday due to a viral infection, and coach Manuel Pellegrini later confirmed that the Moroccan winger will not be part of the squad for the match.

For the Andalusian side, it's a serious blow. Ezzalzouli was one of Betis's standout players last season, and his ability to dribble and create danger from the left flank could have been one of the keys to their attempt to trouble Real Madrid.

Only recently back from his physical problems, Ezzalzouli played a few minutes in the last round against Levante. Now the viral infection has ruled him out once again, ahead of one of the toughest matches of the start of the season.

His absence may open the door for Rodrigo Riquelme, whom Pellegrini has already chosen to occupy the left flank in the first three matches of La Liga.

The former Atletico Madrid player has started the season strongly with Real Betis, scoring two goals in three rounds.

For Jose Mourinho, this counts as comforting news. The Moroccan posed a real problem for Real Madrid last season, particularly during the last meeting between the two sides.

That match ended in a 1-1 draw, Hector Bellerin equalising in the 94th minute, and the Moroccan winger ran riot as one of Betis's most active and dangerous players.

Ezzalzouli leaned consistently on individual duels, getting past Trent Alexander-Arnold on several occasions and creating chance after chance for his team-mates.

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