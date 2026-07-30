Good news for Flick from the heart of the England camp

Brazil's Raphinha, the Barcelona star, has fully recovered from his right hamstring injury, after taking part in just two matches at the World Cup, a tournament from which the Samba squad were eliminated in the round of 16 by Norway.

Raphinha arrived at the Catalan side's training camp at St George's Park in England yesterday, Wednesday. Before the first of the two sessions coach Hansi Flick had scheduled for today, Thursday, his team-mates welcomed him with a traditional friendly greeting. The Brazilian then completed the first part of the session with the group before continuing to train individually, according to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

His team-mates had begun work almost two weeks ago, so the Brazilian must increase his workload gradually.

Physical fitness dominated Barcelona's morning session. New fitness coach Benjamín Kügel led the early stages before the players moved on to work with the ball.

Rafa Yuste, Barcelona's vice-president for sport, had arrived at the camp the previous night. He watched the session alongside football affairs coordinator Bojan Krkić and sporting committee member Alejandro Echevarría.