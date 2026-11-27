Share Follow GOAL on Google

Al-Ittihad's Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri ended a goal drought that had lasted a full month by scoring against his favourite victims in the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement

Al-Ittihad beat NEOM 1-0 on Friday at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, in the 13th round of the Saudi Pro League.

En-Nesyri started on the bench. Al-Ittihad's German head coach Jens Fissing handed the start to Nigerian striker George Ilenikhena instead.

Fissing didn't wait long, though. He hauled off Ilenikhena at the start of the second half and sent on En-Nesyri, and the game swung completely in Al-Ittihad's favour.

The Moroccan's movement gave the NEOM defence plenty of problems. He went close more than once, but his final touch let him down.

Advertisement Advertisement

The breakthrough arrived in the 75th minute. Algerian midfielder Houssem Aouar picked out En-Nesyri with a long through ball, and the striker found the back of the visitors' net.

Related Topics

The referee initially ruled it out for offside, then checked with VAR, which confirmed the goal should stand.

It was a special one for En-Nesyri. The goal ended a month-long drought for Al-Ittihad across both the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League Elite.

Advertisement

His previous goal came on 26 October, in a 2-1 away win over Uzbek side Neftchi in the third round of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage.

Since then, the 29-year-old had played four matches without scoring: against Al-Diriyah and Abha in the Saudi Pro League, and the UAE's Al-Ain and Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Advertisement

Friday's strike took him to nine goals in all competitions, making him Al-Ittihad's joint top scorer this season alongside Ilenikhena, who has the same tally.

In the Saudi Pro League alone, the Moroccan has the edge. This was his eighth league goal, while Ilenikhena has managed only six.

Advertisement

Remarkably, four of those eight league goals have come off the bench, according to Saudi league broadcaster Thmanyah. No wonder he's become a golden substitute in Fissing's plans.

It was also his third goal against NEOM, which makes them his favourite victims in the Saudi Pro League since he joined Al-Ittihad in the winter of last season, according to statistics provider Opta.

Advertisement

Before Friday, NEOM had shared that honour with three clubs he'd scored twice against each: Al-Ettifaq, Al-Faisaly and Al-Fayha.

En-Nesyri has been in fine form across all competitions since the start of the season, with nine goals and two assists in 18 matches for Al-Ittihad.