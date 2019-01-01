Godfrey ends Man Utd rumours by signing new four-year Norwich deal

The young defender had been a target for the Red Devils and Tottenham but has now reaffirmed his commitment to the Canaries following their promotion

defender Ben Godfrey has ended speculation over a potential move to after penning a new contract extension with the Canaries.

The 21-year-old, who played a key role in their succesful Championship-winning campaign in 2018-19, had been linked with the Red Devils and in recent weeks following promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke's side however have tied down the York City academy product for the forseeable future with a fresh deal that takes him through until the end of the 2022-23 season, with the option of an additional year.

With 42 senior appearances since joining from the Minstermen in 2016, Godfrey has established himself as an exciting prospect and, speaking to Norwich's official website, expressed his satisfaction at tying down a long-term contract in Norfolk.

“I’m delighted to commit my future to such a great club with ambitions and goals similar to mine in terms of staying at the highest level and I’m looking forward to next season," he stated.

“There’s only so long you can go without a ball at your feet before you get a little bit bored. I miss the boys, I miss training everyday and I miss the atmosphere around the training ground.

"I’m now looking forward to getting back to working hard."

With new terms secured, Godfrey will be expected to feature across City's pre-season campaign, with a behind closed doors game against and a trip to Kelinworth Road to face Luton on the agenda.

The Canaries then host visits from contenders and side ahead of their Premier League opening day clash with .

Regardig his potential upcoming clash with the Reds, Godfrey added: “I think we can all look forward to it. It will be a great atmosphere at Anfield and it’s a team that I dreamt of playing against as a young boy.

"We’re all looking forward to it and we’ll give it 110 percent and hopefully come away with some points."

Norwich are currently in the process of assembling their squad as they look to, at the very least, preserve top flight status in their first year back in the Premier League.

The've made a raft of signings so far, with Daniel Adshead, Archie Mair and Josip Drmic all having arrived at Carrow Road.