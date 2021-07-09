What's a makarapa? - Goalpedia

A decorated miner's helmet has become part and parcel of South African sports for decades, but what's the story behind the safety hat?

Widely considered to be the symbol of South African football, makarapa is an important piece of fan's gear in the gold-rich country.



The ornamented miner’s helmet has been part and parcel of sports in South Africa for decades now having been invented 41 years ago.

Makarapa (singular Lekarapa) was invented by Alfred Baloyi, who was working as a municipal worker in the country's administrative and de facto capital, Pretoria.

The word makarapa means 'scrapers' and it refers to the migrant workers, who 'scrape' a living in the mining and construction industries in South Africa, while wearing the helmet.

Story behind makarapa

Baloyi had the skillset and creative mindset to craft what went on to become a trademark of South African football in 1979.

Later in the same year, Baloyi attended a match between his favourite club, Kaizer Chiefs, and Moroka Swallows in the Southern African country's largest township, Soweto.

Violence broke out between rival supporters and they began throwing missiles at each other and that's when Baloyi decided to start wearing a helmet decorated with Chiefs colours to the stadium for protection.

"When I got inside the stadium, I saw a fan throwing a bottle, [and it hit] another fan's head. I was scared; I thought about my makarapa," Baloyi told Voa News.

"[Then the] next game, I wore my makarapa to protect my head. Then people liked it. [They were saying] 'Hey, give us that makarapa. Then I began selling them."

By the 1980s, Baloyi, who hails from the northern province of South Africa, Limpopo, was making money from selling makarapa which he sold for R7 ($0,49) apiece.

Increasing popularity

The helmet was the subject of an international media frenzy prior to and during the 2010 Fifa World Cup finals in South Africa and Baloyi produced Makarapas for fans of most of the 32 participating nations.

Baloyi is now operating from a studio in an affluent area situated in the country's biggest city, Johannesburg, Sandton, and the current makarapa price ranges between R300 ($21) and R500 ($35).

Over the years, makarapa has become very popular with supporters of other sports including rugby and cricket in the country.

“Twenty years ago, who would have thought that white people would be shopping for makarapas in a squatter camp," Jane Simmonds, an HIV/Aids activist from Sandton, said on IOL ahead of the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

"Just last week, I went to the Bokke [South Africa's rugby national team nickname] send-off with my maid and we had a blast… South Africa has changed so much and I love it."



With the help of his old friend and sports promoter Grant Nicholls, Baloyi was able to receive the trademark registration for 'makarapa' and he aims to keep this a local South African venture.

The company has its own website Makarapa.co.za which showcases the exceptional talents of the large stable of very creative artists.

