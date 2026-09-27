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FBL-AFR-MAR-ALG-DIPLOMACYAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Goalless draw settles the match between Moghreb Tétouan and Renaissance Berkane in the league

MAT Tetouan vs RS Berkane
MAT Tetouan
RS Berkane
Botola Pro
Morocco

The match in the opening round

 Moghreb Tetouan and Renaissance Berkane played out a goalless draw today, Sunday, at the Saniat Rmel Stadium in Tetouan, in the first round of the Moroccan league.

A point apiece got both sides up and running in the new campaign.

Each team went looking for an early opener in front of a big Tetouan crowd.

Goalkeepers Zakaria Benabbou and Youssef El Motie kept the sheets clean with a string of saves.

Renaissance Berkane and Moghreb Tetouan traded attacks through the second half in search of the first goal. Both keepers stayed brilliant, and the net went untroubled.


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