After Bayern star Michael Olise's assist, the Real Madrid striker fired Les Bleus into a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute with a powerful finish, with new national coach Zinedine Zidane taking charge of his first game on the touchline.

Straight after the goal, which ultimately sealed a narrow away win for France, Mbappe was seen limping slightly and clutching his knee. He celebrated briefly, then the France medical staff treated him as he grimaced in pain before he returned to the pitch a short while later. That comeback lasted only a few minutes. Mbappe then went to ground and signalled that he could not continue after all. The 27-year-old looked deeply concerned, and Zidane said after the match that his captain had "hyperextended his knee while shooting".

When did Kylian Mbappe have to be substituted against Turkey?

In the 59th minute, Mbappe made way for Desire Doue and trudged off towards the dressing room in frustration. A diagnosis is still pending, but Zidane was anything but optimistic after the final whistle: "Unfortunately, it doesn't look good," said the 54-year-old, adding that Mbappe would not feature again in the upcoming Nations League matches in Belgium on Monday, against Italy next Friday and again against Belgium on 5 October. Mbappe will instead leave the Equipe Tricolore camp early.

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Madrid will also be worried. Real team-mate Arda Güler, who pulled the strings for Turkey, checked on Mbappe with concern while they were still on the pitch. The superstar has been in scoring form so far this season too, with Mbappe already on eight goals and two assists after eight appearances in all competitions for Real in 2026/27.