Not even three minutes had gone in the Bundesliga opener against Union Berlin when the goalkeeper was already picking the ball out of his net. The 24-year-old could not be blamed: after a corner, Emmanuel Latte Lath headed in from point-blank range. It was a nightmare start for Atubolu.

That frustration did not last long. Younes Ebnoutalib quickly turned the game around for the Eagles with a brace in 51 seconds in the 10th and 11th minutes. The striker added another after the break (67th). At the other end, Atubolu delivered an encouraging display and made several strong saves. He was again powerless for the second goal of the afternoon when Leopold Querfeld (79th) headed home from another corner.

Atubolu has had turbulent weeks behind him. In May, at the urging of his then advisers from Epic Sports, he lodged a transfer request at SC Freiburg and rejected a contract extension. His aim was to move to the Premier League this summer. The agency had apparently held out the prospect of opportunities at several top clubs. Nothing came of it, though. Freiburg reacted by signing Mio Backhaus from Werder Bremen for €12 million.

Adi Hütter on Atubolu debut: "It probably will not all go perfectly"

Friday finally brought confirmation of Atubolu's one-year loan move to Frankfurt. That left him with little time to prepare for his debut. "It probably will not all go perfectly. On the other hand, Noah has a great deal of Bundesliga experience, was in the Europa League final not long ago and I think he will play a good game today," said Eintracht coach Adi Hütter before the match on Sky.

Frankfurt's goalkeeping situation had also come to a head recently. Hütter recently demoted Kaua Santos, who had repeatedly drawn attention with errors, to number two. At the same time, reserve goalkeeper Michael Zetterer is said to be on the verge of a move to Leeds United.

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For Hütter, Atubolu was the right solution: "The transfer window is not closed yet. We are still in a position to do something. That is how it came about, the door opened. Kaua made us doubt a little, especially in Brentford (Frankfurt lost a friendly there 7-0, editor's note). Then the opportunity came to get Noah Atubolu. That is very important for us. He is a player who is on the fringes of the national team."

Even though Atubolu's loan initially runs only until next summer, the goalkeeper could stay in Frankfurt beyond that. As Sky reports, an obligation to buy has been agreed. According to that report, €13 million will be due to SC Freiburg next summer. According to kicker , Eintracht will initially pay a €1 million loan fee, while the obligation to buy stands at €12.5 million. Performance-related bonus payments could increase the total sum to as much as €16 million.