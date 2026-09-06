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Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

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Goal, assist and a touch of Maradona: Fermín steals the spotlight at Mestalla

Valencia vs Barcelona
Valencia
Barcelona
LaLiga
F. Lopez
Spain

A world champion dazzles

Fermín López continued his eye-catching form with Barcelona, after playing a pivotal role in the team's strong start against Valencia at the Mestalla, providing the assist for Lamine Yamal's first goal before scoring the second himself, underlining his growing standing within Hansi Flick's plans at the start of the season.

The sequence said it all. Fermín drifted from attacking midfield to the right wing in the sixth minute and delivered a superb pass for Lamine Yamal, who opened the scoring.

Minutes later, he carved out another chance for his teammate, only for the video assistant referee to rule the goal out for offside.

Creating danger was not enough for him. In the 22nd minute he doubled Barcelona's lead, following up a rebound inside Valencia's penalty area after an effort from Anthony Gordon, extending his exceptional start to the season.

That took his tally to 4 goals this season, just two short of his total last term, while his overall haul for Barcelona reached 13. The numbers underline how far his attacking role has come.

Champions League
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL

Xavi Hernández had viewed Fermín's brilliance as a reward for the hard work he put in during his spell with Linares. Hansi Flick then inherited a player who looks even more important within Barcelona's system, thanks to his ability to move, create chances and score.

In the 40th minute, Fermín almost capped an exceptional night with a third goal. A wonderful piece of skill in a tight space recalled the style of Diego Maradona, but goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski and the post denied him.

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