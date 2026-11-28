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Ajax forward Oscar Gloukh answered a sensitive question about the war between Israel and Hamas in an interview with Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf. Verweij asked about his experiences in Amsterdam, where there is 'anti-Israel sentiment'.

Gloukh joined Ajax from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2024 for no less than €15 million. The 22-year-old took time to settle but has hit form this season.

Under Míchel, he has played 21 matches so far, scoring six goals and providing nine assists. Only Tolu Arokodare has been more productive for Ajax.

Gloukh credits Míchel's faith in him for that output. "That confidence makes me feel very comfortable playing under him, regardless of which position I play in."

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He has visibly improved defensively this season, too, and credits Míchel's clear instructions. "He tells me: 'If you don't defend, you don't play.'"

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Verweij then asks Gloukh, who is of Israeli origin, about the 'anti-Israel sentiment' in Amsterdam. His answer is matter-of-fact.

"I haven't seen the Hamas flags. I don't live in Amsterdam and I never go there, so I see very little of it," he says.

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The conversation turns to his relationship with Moroccan players Rayane Bounida, Sofyan Amrabat and Abdellah Ouazane. Gloukh says the war in the Middle East has caused no tension at all within the Ajax squad.

"I get on really well with Bouni, Appie and Soef. We talk a lot and they've always been very good to me. We're genuine friends, not just colleagues," he says.

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"I've never felt any tension. We talk a lot about football and our private lives, just not about the war," he concludes.