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Gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund: kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 21 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Ista-Borussia-Park

Bottom-of-the-table Borussia Mönchengladbach host second-placed Borussia Dortmund at Ista-Borussia-Park. Both sides have plenty at stake, but for very different reasons.

Gladbach are deep in a relegation battle. Alexander Blessin's side have just four points from nine league matches and sit five points from safety. The Foals desperately need a home win.

Dortmund arrive in strong form. Four wins from their last five competitive matches underline their improvement, with only Bayern Munich above them in the Bundesliga. Coach Niko Kovac has a full squad to choose from.

Several Gladbach players are out injured, while another is suspended. Dortmund are also missing some players, but arrive with a largely settled squad.

Off the pitch, Gladbach want to strengthen their squad in the winter. Dortmund, meanwhile, face questions over the futures of several defenders.

Here's where to watch the match live and which broadcasters are showing it.

This week's talking points: what has been happening at Gladbach and Borussia Dortmund?

Gladbach go into the match with two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive games. They most recently lost 1-3 to Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga, having drawn 0-0 with Paderborn. They also beat VfB Stuttgart 2-3 away and defeated Karlsruher SC 2-0 in the DFB Cup.

Dortmund have four wins and a draw from their last five matches. Their only dropped points came in a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich. Most recently, they beat Elversberg 2-1 in the Bundesliga and Real Betis 2-1 in the Champions League. Dortmund scored in all five matches and conceded in four of them.

Gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund: line-ups

Gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund: form

Gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund: head-to-head record

Gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund: league tables